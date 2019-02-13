SP members raise Akhilesh Yadav issue in Lok Sabha

Wednesday raised in the the issue of authorities preventing their chief Yadav from flying to even as the Centre asserted that neither the government nor the BJP had any role.

After Yadav was stopped at Lucknow airport, SP workers clashed with police in several parts of on Tuesday.

During the Zero Hour, Dharmendra Yadav and other SP members displayed placards to register their protest on the issue.

Yadav, whose forehead was bandaged, alleged that workers were lathicharged by on Tuesday.

He claimed that members of legislative council, workers and women, among others, were beaten up.

While noting that some MPs were also beaten up, he urged to direct authorities to take action against police official involved.

said the was prevented from flying to on the grounds of law and order. The BJP and the government does not have anything to do with it, he stressed.

On Tuesday, Yadav said he was stopped by authorities at the in a bid to prevent him from visiting Allahabad, triggering outrage by party lawmakers in the and workers.

During the Zero Hour, members were in the Well displaying placards and shouting slogans against the government.

Later, some members also trooped into the Well and sought to raise the issue of Rafale deal.

A member was also seen throwing paper planes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)