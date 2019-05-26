Militant arrested in Moreh town

A militant belonging to the proscribed outfit the People's (PLA) was arrested by security forces from Manipur's Moreh town on Sunday, police said.

The militant identified as N Sanjay, 39, a self styled of the outfit was arrested by a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Police. He had joined the militant group in 2002, they said.

The militant was handed over to the station for further investigation, the added.

