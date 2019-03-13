JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

California governor to impose moratorium on executions

New US ambassador warns of China's 'payday loan diplomacy'
Business Standard

Militant hideout busted in J&K's Kulgam district, one arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

One person was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said Wednesday.

"On credible input, a joint party of police and other security forces busted a hideout in a residential house at Kulgam district's Yaripora area, and recovered arms and ammunition, including grenades and live rounds, last night," a police spokesman said here.

Mohammad Ayoub Rather, a resident of Yaripora, was arrested, he said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 09:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements