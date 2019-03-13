Former Trump adviser Flynn asks for further sentencing delay

is not ready to be sentenced yet because "there may be additional cooperation" he can offer as he tries to reduce his potential punishment, according to a court filing Tuesday night.

Flynn has been cooperating with prosecutors in in an ongoing case against two former business associates accused of illegally lobbying for That case is scheduled for trial in July, and because of Flynn's continued cooperation, his lawyers asked in a court filing Tuesday to be able to submit another status report in 90 days.

In the same filing, prosecutors with Robert Mueller's office took no position on Flynn's request for a continuance but said they viewed his cooperation as "otherwise complete."



Flynn, Donald Trump's first national security adviser, was supposed to be sentenced last December for lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian to the But after the appeared poised to send him to prison, Flynn's lawyers asked for a postponement so he could continue cooperating with investigators and earn credit toward a lighter sentence.

The filing is part of a flurry of expected activity this week in Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia's interference in the 2016

Former Trump is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, and prosecutors later in the week are expected to update a on the cooperation given by Manafort's business partner Rick Gates, another defendant.

Mueller is expected to conclude his investigation soon and submit a confidential report to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)