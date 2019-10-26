6 jawans injured as militants hurl grenade at CRPF team in Srinagar

-
Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said.
The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.
The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
