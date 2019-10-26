JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ram temple construction will start by December 6, says Sakshi Maharaj
Business Standard

6 jawans injured as militants hurl grenade at CRPF team in Srinagar

The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Pulwama attack: 4 jawans, 2 terrorists killed in attack on CRPF camp in J&K

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said.

The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said.

The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
First Published: Sat, October 26 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU