27-year-old gym trainer shot dead in Delhi

A 27-year-old gym trainer was Tuesday shot dead by unidentified persons in the national capital's area, police said.

Mohit More, a resident of Bahadurgarh, was active on a and had lakhs of followers, police said, adding that personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place at 5.15 pm when More came to a photostat shop to meet his friend.

Three men, of which two were wearing helmets, walked into the shop and opened fire at More, the said.

The assailants had come on a scooter which they parked at a distance and walked to the shop. They allegedly fired around five rounds at the victim, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and investigation has been initiated, police said.

The incident took place three days after two suspected criminals were killed in a shootout between rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station nearby.

