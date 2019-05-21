MEHUB kick-starts operations, signs up with angel investors

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Media startup incubator MEHUB has kick-started its operations by collaborating with Venture Catalysts.

It is also joining hands with JPIN which runs a media and entertainment tech venture capital fund and an investment platform in London.

It is building a Euro-Asia investment and growth corridor with venture catalysts to help startups grow and scale internationally.

"Media and entertainment industry is around Rs 95,000 crore and with several platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Jio, Hotstar entering into the Indian market, we are poised to witness a content boom, but there are no players in the market which are ready to cater to this unprecedented surge of demand," its co-founder Nidhish Mehrotra said.

* Uber partners with ICC for 2019 World Cup

Uber announced a partnership with International Cricket Council as the official sponsor of the ICC Men World Cup 2019.

The Cricket World Cup, a 10-team affair, begins in England from May 30. Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa on June 5.

The partnership will make Uber the first mobility and food delivery app to strike a sponsorship deal with the ICC for the Men's Cricket World Cup.

