Millie Saroha in sight of maiden win on WPG Tour

Yet to win a title on the Hero Women's Pro Tour, Saroha put herself in the pole position with a three-under 69 that gave her a one-shot advantage, going into the final round, here.

At the end of the second day of the eighth leg of the Tour, the 23-year-old golfer, who has never played in the lead group on the final day, was now two-under 142, one shot ahead of Tvesa Malik..

Saroha carded two birdies in the last three holes to rush past Malik at the Prestige Golfshire course.

Saroha, who had a fine amateur career, before she went off to for college golf, where she played in Division 1, has never won on the Hero WPG Tour despite holding the lead on several occasions after the first round.

In fact she has never had the lead after 36 holes, so this will be her first time in the lead and she could break through for her maiden win.

After a bogey free front nine of one-under 35 she bogeyed 10th for her only mistake of the day. She made up on the very next hole and then birdied 16th and 18th.

Malik was actually in the lead after the players had finished 15 holes and when they arrived on the 16th tee.

As Saroha birdied, Malik parred and then dropped back-to-back bogeys on last two holes. Saroha in contrast had a par on 17th and birdied 18th. The three holes saw a four-shot swing, as Tvesa three ahead after 15 became one behind after 18.

Ridhima Dilawari (75) was lying third despite a rough patch between third and sixth, when dropped three shots in a span of four holes.

Astha Madan made up for a three-over 39 on front nine with a hat-trick of birdies on back nine for a round of 72 and is lying fourth at six-over 150. One shot behind her was Gaurika Bishnoi (72), winner last week, after a round of 74 at seven-over 151.

Amateur Sneha Sharan (74) and Khushi Khanijau (77) were tied for sixth, while Neha Tripathi (74) and amateur Asmitha Sathish (75) were tied-eighth. Yet another amateur, Shreya Pal (73) and Gursimar Badwal (75) were tied 10th.

Amateurs, Asmitha and Shreya, each had an eagle. Asmitha holed her third shot on Par-5 13th, while Shreya holed her second shot on the Par-4 11th.

