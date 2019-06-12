Tvesa takes lead on a challenging day at 8th leg of Hero WPGT

Tvesa Malik shot an even 72 in the 8th leg of Hero WPGT on a day when strong winds took a toll on golfers at the Prestige Golfshire course here Wednesday.

Only Malik, who won the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Tour, could score an even card, while all others went over on the opening day here.

Malik led by one shot, while Ridhima Dilawari, one of the two players to have won more than once this season, was third with a round of 74.

Khushi Khanijau was lying fourth with 75, and last week's winner Gaurika Bishnoi, who had a rough back nine of four-over 40, was fifth.

Astha Madan and amateur Sneha Sharan were tied sixth with 68 each while another amateur Asmitha Sathish shot 79 to be eighth.

Gursimar Badwal, Ananya Datar, Neha Tripathi and Siddhi Kapoor were bunched at Tied-10th with 80 each.

Tvesa opened with a bogey and she went to two-over with another bogey on fourth. She recovered with birdies on fifth, 10th, 13thand 14th, but also dropped bogeys on 11th and 15th for a card of 72.

Milliie had three bogeys in her first 15 holes, but fought back with birdies on 16th and 18th.

In contrast Ridhima opened with birdies on second and third, but thereafter dropped shots on sixth, seventh, 14th and 15th to finish at two-over 74.

Khushi had the most eventful round with five birdies and eight bogeys for 75.

