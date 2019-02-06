Minda Industries Q3 profit up 17 pc to Rs 69 cr

Industries Wednesday posted 17 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 69 crore for December quarter 2018.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 59 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the latest quarter stood at Rs 1,470 crore as compared with Rs 1,056 crore in the year-ago period, Industries said in a statement.

The company's board, which met Wednesday, declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share as against an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per share in 2017-18.

"This is in line with the management's objective to gradually increase the payout," the company said.

Shares of Industries Wednesday settled 0.26 per cent down at Rs 284.70 apiece on BSE.

