JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

46 artists visit Rajasthan's Bundi to paint city's forts

Ariana Grande not attending Grammys 2019
Business Standard

United Healthcare Services files complaint against Dr Reddy's US arm

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday said United Healthcare Services has filed a complaint against its US-based arm and some other entities, alleging a price fixing conspiracy to rig bids and allocate customers with respect to 30 drugs.

The US-based insurance firm United Healthcare Services has filed a complaint against Dr Reddy's Laboratories and 42 other defendants, involving a total of 30 generic drugs, it said in a regulatory firm.

"The complaint alleges violations of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. 1, and violations of the Minnesota and 29 other States' antitrust laws, Minnesota's and 16 other States' Consumer Protection statutes, and claims of unjust enrichment, seeking injunctive relief, recovery of treble damages, punitive damages, attorney's fees and costs," it added.

The drug firm said it denies any wrongdoing and intends to vigorously defend against these claims.

"We believe that there is no material impact to the company's operations or consolidated results," it added.

Dr Reddy's shares Wednesday ended 1.47 per cent down at Rs 2,784.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements