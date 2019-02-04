Minister gives two different figures for number of illegal

In a major embarrassment, a made a goof-up in the written replies in the Assembly by giving two different figures for the number of illegal foreigners detected.

The issue was pointed out by BJP MLA Numal Momin as immediately after the Question Hour and he urged the to take strict action against the "callous officials".

Giving a reply to a query, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said a total of 1,03,764 persons were declared as illegal foreigners from 1985 to August 2018.

This question was raised by the ruling party MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia and was taken up for discussion during the Question Hour.

In a separate query by Momin, Patowary gave a different figure and said 94,425 illegal foreigners were detected from 1985 to August 2018.

In both the cases Patowary was replying on behalf of the Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds charge of the Home and Implementation of Accord department.

Responding to the blooper, Hitendra Nath Goswami assured the House to look into the matter.

In response to Momin's query, Patowary informed that so far only 29,829 illegal foreigners have been either pushed back or deported to their original country.

These illegal foreigners are detected and declared by Foreigners Tribunal, the number of which were increased to 100 after the BJP government came to power in the state from 36 earlier, he added.

Talking about 'D' (doubtful) voters, Patowary said it was 2,02,092 in the electoral rolls of 1997.

"The total number of names marked as 'D' in the electoral roll published after intensive revision in 2005 was 1,60,051.

Total number of names marked as 'D' in the draft electoral roll published as on 15/09/2018 is 1,19,559," he added.

The said various measures have been taken to detect illegal foreigners across the state such as forming of 500 task force of Border Police, second line of defence by BSF, creation of patrol posts and riverine checkings among others.

