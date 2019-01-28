Provide details of people declared foreigners, deported: SC to Assam govt

The on Monday asked the government to provide details of the number of people declared foreigners and deported in the last 10 years.

The apex court asked the to provide data stating the period for which these foreign inmates have been sent to detention centres in

The court also sought details on the number of people deported after being declared as foreigners by the tribunals.

A bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has now posted the matter for hearing on February 19.

Activist had filed the PIL seeking direction to the authorities to ensure humane treatment of those detained in the detention centres in

The top court had extended the last date of filing claims and objections on the inclusion of names in the draft Register of Citizen (NRC) from December 15 to December 31, 2018.

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated only for Assam to weed out illegal immigrants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)