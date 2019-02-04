Saradha story: A decade of huge fund collections, another of investor outcry and political fallout

Thousands of crores of rupees were raised for over a decade from lakhs of investors, but then defaults began on payments to investors who were promised huge returns and political fallouts appeared inevitable.

The ongoing stand-off between the and the government has its roots in two alleged ponzi scams associated with the and the Rose Valley Group, which got busted in 2013.

The fund-raising schemes, allegedly without necessary regulatory approvals and popularly known as 'chit funds' in this region, had been operating in and its neighbouring states since 2000 and had mopped up thousands of crores of rupees from lakhs of investors.

Both the groups had invested heavily in sectors like tours and travels, realty, housing, resorts and hotels, entertainment and media.

Saradha Group, a consortium of over 239 private companies, is said to have mopped up Rs 4000 crore from over 1.7 million depositors before it collapsed in April 2013.

Rose Valley, on the other hand, is said to have mopped up around Rs 15000 crore.

Those associated with the two groups -- Sudipto Sen of Saradha and of Rose Valley -- were allegedly close to West Bengal's Left Front leaders earlier, but political pundits say they allegedly switched sides once Trinamool started gaining ground in the state.

However, fortunes of both the groups started faltering towards the end of 2012, after complaints began pouring in about their alleged payment defaults.

Saradha collapsed by April 2013 and Sudipto Sen along with his trusted fled from

This led to thousands of Saradha collection agents assemble before the headquarters and demand action against Sen. The first cases against Saradha were lodged at commissionerate which was then headed by

Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, along with his team had then arrested Sen along with Debjani from on April 18, 2013 and the formed a special investigation team (SIT) under him.

The SIT had arrested the then Rajya Sabha for his alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam.

A probe into the chit fund scam was ordered by the in May 2014 after senior filed a plea.

Several top leaders and MPs like Srinjoy Bose, TMC and the then were arrested by the

Senior BJP Mukul Roy, who was then TMC general secretary, was also questioned by the CBI in connection with the scam in 2015.

In mid-2015, Kundu of was arrested by the (ED) and in December 2016 and January 2017, TMC MPs and were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Rose Valley case.

In the last few months, the CBI has seized what is being seen as paintings of West Bengal that were allegedly bought at huge costs by the so-called chit fund owners.

In January 2019, the CBI also arrested for his allegedly involvement in the Rose valley chit fund scam.

On February 2, the CBI claimed that Kumar had been "absconding" and was "being looked for" in the Saradha and Rose Valley ponzi scam cases.

On February 3, a team of 40-odd agency officers arrived at Kumar's official residence to question him but they were stopped by sentries and the officials and these developments eventually led to Banerjee sitting on a dharna for what she has called her 'Save Constitution' protest.

