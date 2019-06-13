Minister Iswaran to lead yoga celebration in Singapore

-
More than 200 yoga sessions have been planned in Singapore during the 10-day International Day of Yoga celebration one of which would be led by the country's Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, the Indian High Commission here said Thursday.
The session will be across 130 centres during the celebration between June 15 and 25.
The venues include iconic places like Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage, as well as community centres spread across the city-state.
Over 30 local organisations, including state-initiatives Active SG and People's Association as well as yoga organisations, schools, universities, elderly care centres, hospitals and mental health institutions will participate in the 10-day yoga sessions.
The High Commission said people closer to community centres, education institutions, hospitals and care centres came forward to participate in the sessions.
This puts Singapore on the map of global yoga movement, it said.
In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by 177 countries, and declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga with a view to promote a healthier lifestyle.
Since then, International Day of Yoga is observed each year in hundreds of cities around the world.
