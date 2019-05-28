JUST IN
Pastor creates flutter at Isha Yoga Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A pastor created a flutter at the Isha Yoga Centre near here by allegedly propagating Christianity, police said Tuesday.

Some volunteers of the centre lodged a complaint against him.

Police let the pastor Jebasingh off after issuing a stern warning.

The incident occurred on Monday

Jebasingh hails from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

A video of the incident, purportedly arranged by the pastor, has gone viral, according to police.

The Isha Foundation said it did not want to make a big issue out of it.

