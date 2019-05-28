Pastor creates flutter at Isha Yoga Centre

-
A pastor created a flutter at the Isha Yoga Centre near here by allegedly propagating Christianity, police said Tuesday.
Some volunteers of the centre lodged a complaint against him.
Police let the pastor Jebasingh off after issuing a stern warning.
The incident occurred on Monday
Jebasingh hails from Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.
A video of the incident, purportedly arranged by the pastor, has gone viral, according to police.
The Isha Foundation said it did not want to make a big issue out of it.
