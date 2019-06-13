S Asia has become a perfect breeding ground for religious extremism: SAMAF

has become a perfect breeding ground for religious extremism and it must be tackled as a global challenge because world's one-fourth population lives in this region, a of the 'Mohajir' community here has said.

Half of the population in the region is under 25 years of age, Minorities Alliance Foundation said during a panel discussion at the US Capitol organised by SAMAF.

Low literacy rates, proliferation of deadly weapons, rising poverty and ethnic tensions and deprivation make the region a perfect breeding ground for extremist forces and this must be seen and tackled as a global challenge, he said.

said that while the militants of banned outfits are freely roaming throughout Pakistan, the elected Pashtun parliamentarians belonging to the PTM are being incarcerated in fabricated charges by Pakistani security forces.

He added that the people of the restive north-western region of have suffered immensely since the Soviet invasion of and their miseries continue even today.

Security forces in have used this region as their dumping ground and militants from all over the world have been sheltered here by the authorities. For lasting peace in the region it is critical to shun such practices and allow the indigenous Pashtun population to run the affairs of their region, he said.

and expressed their support for promoting religious freedoms and tolerance and the need to raise global and national awareness on this issue.

Taj Ayubi, who played an active role in the Afghan resistance against the Soviets and advised former on international affairs, said the people of have made great sacrifices to regain and maintain their freedom and this is why it is important to ensure that the are never allowed to rule over again.

Former Congressman said "no one in the world should feel insecure in their country or house because of what they believe in. No one must be killed or hurt because of their beliefs or views".

In her remarks, Abha Shankar, at the Investigative Project on Terrorism, shared how Jamat-e-Islami has systematically established its offshoots in the US over the years and these offshoots have played a major role in radicalising some American-Muslims. She shared some of her findings as part of her research which confirm the role of Jamat in exporting extremist ideas from to Western countries.

The of SAMAF Puneet Ahluwalia said as a proud Sikh-American he strives to achieve equal religious and human rights for every citizen in every part of the world.

He reiterated that SAMAF would continue its untiring efforts for the rights of Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Jews, Buddhists, and all other faiths in South Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)