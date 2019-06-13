US ambassador to India to highlight bilateral strategic ties at Houston event

US to is set to highlight the strategic relationship between the two countries and the bilateral trade at an event organised by on Saturday, IACCGH said.

was invited to the 20th gala celebrations of the chamber to deliver a keynote address by and IACCGH and its founder & Jagdip in November last year.

IACCGH Gala is the for the chamber and attracts over 800 attendees.

CEOs of Fortune 500 in the energy, healthcare, education and technology, space as well as Indian and US ambassadors, senators have been speakers at the high-caliber chamber events.

said the chamber has come a long way since its inception in 1999.

"Now after two decades it is instrumental in building bridges between and Houston, boosting trade and major investments and is cited among the upper echelons of the as a model chamber."



Some of the things that IACCGH has been advocating and made investments possible between & are BMC, Compaq's investment in India, MD Anderson's partnership with cancer, United's non-stop service to India, Tractor's (Americas) presence in the US, Reliance, & GAIL's investment in the US.

Dhairyavan said the chamber has graduated from conducting informational events to strategic outcome driven programs on all facets of business.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)