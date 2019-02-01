Minister stresses need for inculcating scientific temper in students

Pal Singh Friday stressed the need for inculcating scientific temper in students, while said the current government has done very little in this regard due to its own

The leaders were addressing the opening session of the eighth edition of One Globe Forum, a knowledge conference, here.

The of State for (HRD) said there are four components to the kind of that children should be provided and said the kind of is imparting is devoid of basic human values.

"We want a kind of that can teach our children that there is no discrimination between man or woman, on the basis of caste and creed. The education should teach universal brotherhood and harmonious development. The education should have a scientific basis and must create a scientific temper among our students," he said.

said, "We have a system of education in that is over-regulated and under-governed and as a result, we don't focus on outcomes and we are heavily emphasising on process that result in lack of flexibility. This means that in many scientific and technical institutions, we seem to be teaching what was out of date many years ago."



Stressing on the finding of a report which said 30 per cent of the jobs that exist now won't exist in 2030, he said there has to be a level of "intellectual adaptability'".

"To be effective in the knowledge economy you need to have a foundation of knowledge, scientific temper which I am sorry the government represented by our (referring to Pal Singh) has done very little to encourage because of its own obscurantism," he said.

