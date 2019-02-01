Germany says missile treaty dead as Europe frets about arms race

said Friday that had "de facto invalidated" a landmark missile reduction treaty which the US is poised to abandon, with anxious at the prospect of a new

A US deadline for to come back into compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty expires on Saturday but will reportedly announce the pullout as early as Friday.

Western capitals say a new Russian medium-range missile system breaches the terms of the 1987 treaty and puts European cities at risk.

Heiko Maas, the German who has shuttled between and in recent weeks trying to save the INF treaty, said was still in breach.

"We must note that the INF treaty has been violated by the Russian side and that the appeals of the last 60 days for more transparency and more information have come to nothing," Maas said as he arrived for talks with fellow EU foreign ministers in

"A treaty to which two contracting states belong and which has been violated by one side has de facto been invalidated".

The INF treaty, signed by then US and Mikhail Gorbachev, banned ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres and ended a dangerous build-up of warheads in

Russian has warned of a new if the treaty collapses -- a prospect that has alarmed some European nations.

Hungary's said history had taught his country "a very clear lesson".

"This clear lesson is whenever there was a conflict between east and west, we central Europeans always lost," he said.

"We as I don't think we have too much leverage in this issue. We can just cross fingers for a more pragmatic cooperation between east and west." Pompeo announced in December that the US would start the six-month process to quit the INF if Russia did not withdraw its 9M729 missile system by February 2, using the period to start work on new missiles.

NATO has said commanders will begin preparing for "a world without an INF treaty" but insisted the alliance was still committed to arms reduction.

Russia insists the missile system complies with the treaty, and displayed it to foreign officials and in a bid to allay concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)