Asian markets mixed as China, US agree to further trade talks

Asian markets mostly rose Friday, with investors treading carefully as China-US trade talks ended with no deal but with both sides sounding notes of optimism and setting up more high-level meetings later this month.

After the much-anticipated gathering, hailed "tremendous progress" between the world's top two economies but warned the "hard deadline" of March 1 remained in place, after which US tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods will be imposed.

For its part, said they held "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions and had agreed to increase cooperation on intellectual property -- a major source of anger with -- and boost imports of US goods.

Trump's top two economic officials will visit later this month, after which he said he will meet his counterpart to hammer out the final deal.

While the negotiations ended with no agreement, Jeffrey Halley, at OANDA, said: "For the markets, which are clearly in 'risk-on' mood, it was a case of no is good "



However, an early surge across the region petered out to leave markets mixed.

ended 0.1 per cent higher and Hong Kong was marginally lower, while jumped 1.3 per cent as traders welcomed that authorities had relaxed certain rules to make investing easier.

and were both flat and dipped 0.1 per cent, though Manila, Mumbai, and were all up.

In early trade rose 0.3 per cent, while and each added 0.2 per cent.

"The statement certainly signals progress, but at best limited progress on the core long-term structural issues that separate the two sides," Eswar Prasad, a at Cornell University, told News.

"The statement ends with a not-so-veiled threat that will need to offer more substantive concessions to enable a deal that would take further tariffs off the table."



The tepid movement in markets also comes after an impressive month that saw Hong Kong pile on more than eight per cent and more than four percent, a much-needed bounce after December's hammering.

Next on the agenda is the release of US jobs data later Friday, which comes days after the Federal Reserve fuelled a rally by signalling a slowdown in its pace of interest rate hikes this year.

The non-farm payrolls figures will be closely watched for an idea about the state of the world's number-one economy, with the Fed having warned of a global slowdown.

