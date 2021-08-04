Ministers will visit districts to review Covid, flood situation: K'taka CM

-
The Karnataka cabinet, which met
for the first time after it was expanded with the induction of 29 new members on Wednesday, decided that all ministers will immediately visit districts assigned to them and review the flood and COVID-19 situation there.
"The cabinet that met today after the expansion of the Ministry, has decided to allocate Ministers with districts to review COVID and flood situation.Tomorrow itself an order to this effect will be issued," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said Ministers will immediately go to the districts to review the steps being taken to manage the possible COVID third wave and oversee the relief measures in the flood affected regions, and report the requirements of additional assistance for relief.
Bommai, who had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28, had chaired a single member cabinet the same day.
The Chief Minister said the cabinet has also decided to reconstitute the COVID-19 task force immediately after the portfolio allocation.
He also said that a decision has been taken to set up an exclusive secretariat for welfare of Scheduled Tribes for effective monitoring and implementation of STP (tribal sub-plan) programes.
"This has been a long pending demand by the ST community."
Further, a decision has been taken to implement women's safety and welfare programmes in various departments under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, as announced in the Budget 2021-22, he added.
