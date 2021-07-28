Govt curtailing voice of oppn in Parliament over Pegasus: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Important days and dates in July 2021: List of national, international days
Wish he was as concerned earlier as he is now: Scindia hits back at Rahul
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
Top headlines: Ruia out of Air India sale race, India to appeal Cairn award
Rahul Gandhi the only one who can lead the Congress now: Bhupesh Baghel
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the Opposition was united in demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister.
He rejected the government's charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.
He also attacked the government over the Pegasus snooping row, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit of "hitting the soul of India's democracy".
The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged. "We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians."
"We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility," he said.
He also said the Pegasus row "for us is an issue of nationalism, treason". "This is not a matter of privacy. It is an anti-national work."
He said the Opposition was united over the issue.
The government has been rejecting all Opposition charges over the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU