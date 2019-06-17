Minor girl among 3 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Three civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured when the Army shelled villages and forward posts during ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's district Sunday, officials said.

"At about 1930 hours Sunday, army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Sector", a said.

The is retaliating befittingly, he said.

In the firing and shelling, Maryam Bi, the minor girl, was injured in Kanote forward village and Razia and were injured in Shahpur forward village, the officials said.

All the three have been hospitalized, they said.

Rangers violated ceasefire on Tuesday, targeting border outposts at the International Border in Hiranagar sector of district, prompting the (BSF) to retaliate effectively.

An army jawan was also killed and three others were injured on Monday in mortar shelling and firing by the PakistanArmy along the LoC in Salotri forward area of district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)