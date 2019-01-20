JUST IN
Minor raped in Assam, 5 held

Press Trust of India  |  Nagaon (Assam) 

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped in Hojai district of Assam and five people have been arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

The girl, a student of Class 8, was lured by the five persons on Friday evening when she went to attend a function at her village in Ejaarbari, where they allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

After registering a case at Kaki police station, police launched a manhunt and nabbed all the accused, who hail from the same village.

They have been sent to judicial custody, police added.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 22:55 IST

