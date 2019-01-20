Minor raped in Assam, 5 held

A minor girl was allegedly gang raped in district of and five people have been arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday.

The girl, a student of Class 8, was lured by the five persons on Friday evening when she went to attend a function at her village in Ejaarbari, where they allegedly raped her, a said.

After registering a case at station, police launched a manhunt and nabbed all the accused, who hail from the same village.

They have been sent to judicial custody, police added.

