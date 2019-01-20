TN bull taming event enters world record

A grand "jallikattu" (bull-taming) event held here Sunday entered the world record for the maximum number of bulls released into the sporting arena which was over 1,300 and almost double than the previous record.

The bull taming sporting event, coordinated by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar at Viralimalai near here saw the participation of 1,354 bulls and 424 tamers.

Two of the participants were killed in the event while 31 men including some spectators were injured, according to the district police.

"The number of 1,354 bulls that participated was almost double (than the previous record) of 647 two years ago and it is an amazing record for Tamil Nadu," a Worldkings World Records Union said.

Although about 2,000 bulls were originally scheduled to be released into the sprawling sporting arena, it could not be completed owing to paucity of time, the organisers said.

"It was the highest number of bulls in a single day," Vijayabaskar said and added that he was happy to have coordinated the sport of valour of the Tamil people.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami hailed 'Jallikattu' as a symbol of the valour and courage of the Tamil people.

Successful bull tamers and owners of bulls that could not be tamed were showered with gifts.

On January 17, a spectator died of heart attack during the bull taming sport of which was held at Alanganallur in district.

