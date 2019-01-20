JUST IN
Business Standard

Danish Prime Minister, wife visit Taj Mahal

Press Trust of India 

Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lkke Rasmussen visited the Taj Mahal with his wife and 20 visiting dignitaries on Sunday.

The delegation spent more than an hour at the Taj Mahal and around 40 minutes at the Agra Fort, showing great interest in the architecture and history of the monuments.

The dignitaries reached the Taj Mahal early and had to wait for some time for the fog to clear up. Both monuments remained closed for tourists for around three hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 22:35 IST

