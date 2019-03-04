JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sensitive data 'theft'; TDP demands case be transferred to AP

Kohli still on top but Williamson narrows gap
Business Standard

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expresses concern over Indo-Pak tension

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday expressed grave concern over the current Indo-Pakistan tension.

"War is no solution to the problems between India and Pakistan, especially for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and its precarious offshoots," the Mirwaiz said here, addressing workers of his Awami Action Committee,a constituent of the Hurriyat.

The Mirwaiz termed the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami as undemocratic.

The Hurriyat chairman also opposed any attempt aimed at diluting or tinkering with Article 35A.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements