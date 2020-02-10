Misbehaviour with Gargi College students 'extremely unfortunate': Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday said misbehaviour with women students at Gargi College was "extremely unfortunate" and the accused must be given stringent punishment.

The students of the all-women Gargi College were allegedly molested by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival on February 6. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the college fest.

The students, who held a protest on Monday, alleged that the intruders groped and dragged girls and performed obscene acts, while security and police personnel stood there like mute spectators.

"The misbehaviour with our daughters at Gargi College is extremely unfortunate. This cannot be tolerated at all. The culprits should be given stringent punishment. It should be ensured that the children studying in our colleges are safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest, against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival, at Gargi College

His deputy Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

"What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting! Such festivals are opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity & talent in Delhi. But the obvious anti-social elements saw this festival as another chance to inflict harassment & violence on students!" he said.

Talking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said it is shameful that such an incident took place in the capital.

"BJP has 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', is this the way they (Centre) will save girls. Professors, students are writing on social media. What is the police doing," he asked.

According to the students, the college management did not take any action even after the matter was reported to it on February 7, prompting them to take to social media to narrate their ordeal.

The students alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the college gate from where some of the men entered the college, but they did nothing to control the unruly crowd.