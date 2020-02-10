SC order on reservation: Govt says it was not party in court; Cong protests

The government on Monday informed Lok Sabha that it was not a party in the which has ordered that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.

Making a statement in the House, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said the Centre was also not asked to file an affidavit on the issue.



He said the top court order pertains to a decision of the Uttarakhand government taken in 2012 when the Congress was in power in the state.

This led to protests by Congress members who walked out of proceedings.

The minister said the issue is being discussed in the government at the "highest level" and it will take a holistic view on the matter.