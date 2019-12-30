Will make Delhi pollution-free in next 5 years if re-elected: Kejriwal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing his third town hall meeting at Durgapuri chowk in West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said his government took a number of steps to tackle pollution and managed to reduce it by 25 per cent.

"But if re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years," Kejriwal said.

Responding to a question, Kejriwal also promised to make bus rides free for students after elections.

"After the election finishes and the government comes to power again, we will do it (make bus rides free) for students also," Kejriwal said.
