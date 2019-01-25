Miscreants open fire at a house in Batala

Two bike-borne miscreants fired several gunshots at a house near Gate here on Friday, police said. No causalities or injuries were reported.

" and his family members heard the sound of gunfire on their house gate. Mehta's car was partially damaged due to the shots," police said.

The two miscreants were seen in CCTV cameras, however their faces were covered, said officials.

said the police and the forensic team which investigated the scene of crime found eleven empty bullets shells.

Police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

