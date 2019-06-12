Kerala to have 'Open University' on the lines of IGNOU

The government has decided to start an 'Open University' on the lines of IGNOU, state Higher Minister K T said Wednesday.

After perusing the report submitted by Prof Prabash, appointed to study the feasibility of the project, said the University will start functioning from the academic year 2020-21.

"There is no additional liability for the government. The will make use of the staff and facilities of the departments of various universities," told media here.

Private registration for the courses at various universities will end this year and from 2020-2021, the students can register with the Open University, he said.

The new university will focus on skill-based and skill development courses and will make use of laboratories and other facilities of government-aided colleges and will benefit those unable to gain access to university/college and the marginalised.

"The entrance, exams, valuation, administration and all related to the university will be completely online," Jaleel said.

The decision to set up the university was announced last October.

The will benefit those who have registered for programme under Kerala, and Universities and those who have registered privately under and Mahatma Gandhi Universities.

