Mizoram BJP protests against 'democracy violation' in Bengal

The unit of the BJP Thursday organised a sit-in demonstration here to protest against what it called was "violation of democracy" by the in

Carrying placards which read 'Save Democracy, Save Bengal', the BJP workers raised slogans against the TMC government, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party obstructed poll campaigns by and

A press statement issued by the BJP here said similar protests were held across the country.

In the statement, the party also claimed that "many of its leaders and workers were killed and injured while resisting violence unleashed by the TMC".

"The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, had resorted to violent means to stop our political leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, from launching campaigns in Bengal. Such arrogance is against the spirit of democracy and the Indian Constitution," it said.

The TMC-BJP rivalry touched a new low on Tuesday when the supporters of the two parties clashed with each other in north Kolkata, leading to the desecration of polymath Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in one of the reputed colleges of the city.

