605 pvt schools in Delhi may lose recognition over non-payment of Rs 5 lakh environmental penalty

At least 605 private schools in the national capital may lose their recognition if they do not deposit Rs 5 lakh environmental compensation for failing to install system mandated by the (NGT), according to government officials.

The had in 2017 directed all government and private schools as well as colleges to install systems in their premises within two months at their own cost.

The green panel had stated that any institution that fails to install the system within the stipulated period shall be liable to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

"Taking cognisance of the non-compliance of the earlier directions, 605 private schools were found defaulters of either not having rainwater harvesting system installed or having a yet to be made functional system," an of the (DoE) said.

While the construction has not started at 331 private schools, the rain harvesting plants are yet to be made functional in 274 private schools in the city.

"The had asked the DoE in February this year to direct the default schools to deposit the compensation within two weeks. Most of the schools did not comply by the order.

"We have issued final notices to the schools to deposit the compensation within three days. This shall be treated as final opportunity, failing which further necessary action for withdrawal of recognition of concerned schools shall be taken without any further opportunity," the said.

The had earlier directed schools and colleges to approach a committee constituted by it for inspecting the premises and granting permission to institutions for operating the system.

If it was not possible to install the rainwater harvesting system, the institution should have approached the committee, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)