MNREGA officer in Bihar held for accepting Rs 1-lakh bribe

Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a MNREGA program while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh in district of

According to a release issued by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the posted in Masrakh block and holding the additional charge of block, was held by a team headed by of Police

He was arrested while accepting the money from the block of Hasuapur, who had approached the vigilance department with the complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs four lakh for releasing payments of workers engaged in development projects under MNREGA, the release said.

A trap was subsequently laid as part of which the was asked to accept a sum of Rs one lakh, and caught while taking the money in Bazar locality, it added.

After interrogation, he will be produced before a designated vigilance court in Muzaffarpur, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)