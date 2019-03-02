JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Chlorine used in attack on Syria's Douma in 2018: watchdog

Odisha allots 40 acres to seven industrial units
Business Standard

MNREGA officer in Bihar held for accepting Rs 1-lakh bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a MNREGA program officer while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh in Saran district of Bihar.

According to a release issued by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the officer posted in Masrakh block and holding the additional charge of Hasuapur block, was held by a team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Paswan.

He was arrested while accepting the money from the block president of Hasuapur, who had approached the vigilance department with the complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs four lakh for releasing payments of workers engaged in development projects under MNREGA, the release said.

A trap was subsequently laid as part of which the officer was asked to accept a sum of Rs one lakh, and caught while taking the money in Hasuapur Bazar locality, it added.

After interrogation, he will be produced before a designated vigilance court in Muzaffarpur, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 02:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements