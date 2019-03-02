MNREGA officer in Bihar held for accepting Rs 1-lakh bribe

-
Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested a MNREGA program officer while accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh in Saran district of Bihar.
According to a release issued by the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, the officer posted in Masrakh block and holding the additional charge of Hasuapur block, was held by a team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Paswan.
He was arrested while accepting the money from the block president of Hasuapur, who had approached the vigilance department with the complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs four lakh for releasing payments of workers engaged in development projects under MNREGA, the release said.
A trap was subsequently laid as part of which the officer was asked to accept a sum of Rs one lakh, and caught while taking the money in Hasuapur Bazar locality, it added.
After interrogation, he will be produced before a designated vigilance court in Muzaffarpur, it said.
