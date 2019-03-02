JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Air India to not accept passengers with cancelled tickets of Jet Airways

US strike kills 26 Shabaab fighters in Somalia
Business Standard

Several hurt as police and protesters clash in Algiers: AFP

AFP  |  Algiers 

Several people were hurt Friday in violent clashes between police and protesters in the Algerian capital, AFP journalists said, during demonstrations against a bid by ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to seek a fifth term.

A number of the injured suffered head wounds after being hit by batons or stones thrown by police back at demonstrators who had initially hurled them at officers.

Riot police also fired tear gas to try to disperse a group of around 200 young people, around 1.5 kilometres from the presidential palace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements