Several people were hurt Friday in violent clashes between police and protesters in the Algerian capital, AFP journalists said, during demonstrations against a bid by ailing to seek a fifth term.

A number of the injured suffered head wounds after being hit by batons or stones thrown by police back at demonstrators who had initially hurled them at officers.

also fired tear gas to try to disperse a group of around 200 young people, around 1.5 kilometres from the presidential palace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)