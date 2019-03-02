Air India to not accept passengers with cancelled tickets of Jet Airways

As continue to face severe financial problems, said Friday it would not accept any passengers that have got cancelled tickets of the former

Generally, when an cancels a flight due to some exigencies, other accommodate the former's passengers in their flights. The airline, which has got its flight cancelled, has to pay other for passengers accommodated.

"With immediate effect and till further notice, (India) Limited and documents (including FIM and endorsed/involuntary rerouted/rebooked/exchanged/reissuedocuments) are not to be accepted for travel on flights," said an order of dated March 1. FIM stands for Flight Interruption Manifest.

Around 15 aircraft of have been grounded by the lessors due to non-payment.

Jet is trying to raise funds for its operations as it has a debt of around Rs 8,200 crore currently.

Moreover, its pilots have been threatening action as there have been delays in salary payment.

