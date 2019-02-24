Moderate rainfall likely in West Bengal over next 3 days

The Met department Sunday predicted moderate rainfall in over the next three days owing to formation of a over and

Rainfall is likely to occur over most places of South and North Bengal during the period, the Met department said.

Thunderstorm with gusty wind and lightning is also expected in districts of Bankura, Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram, East and West Burdwan and West Midnapore from Sunday evening.

The weatherman warned of squally wind, speed exceeding 40 km per hour, with lightning and hailstorm in North Bengal on Wednesday.

It advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea along and off and Odisha coasts on February 26 and 27.

