Modi offers support after Aussie PM cancels India visit due to bush fires

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians on the damage to life and property due to severe and prolonged bush fires there.

He also offered India's "unstinted support" to Australia and its people, "who are bravely facing this unprecedented natural calamity", according to a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.

Expressing his satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations in recent years, Modi reiterated India's commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia.

He stated that to this end, he looked forward to welcoming Morrison in India on a state visit at a mutually convenient time later in the year, the statement said.

Morrison called off his four-day visit to India from January 13 due to the devastating bush fires in several parts of his country, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Bush fires have ripped through the states of New South Wales and Victoria, killing at least 20 people and destroying nearly 500 homes.

About 4,000 people, including nearly 3,000 tourists, were stranded in Victoria's Mallacoota region since they were forced to take shelter on the foreshore as the fire approached on New Year's eve.