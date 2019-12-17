Govt will ensure that non-Muslim refugees live as Indians with honour: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Protests in UK over Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi government's 'failures'
Govt dividing people, destroying the economy: Cong leaders at Delhi rally
Won't change Article 371 granting special status to North East: Amit Shah
India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong, growth fastest: Amit Shah
Rights of locals will be protected to maximum extent possible: J&K BJP
-
Notwithstanding opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted the Modi government will ensure that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.
Shah also challenged the people, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.
"Come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour," he said at an event here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU