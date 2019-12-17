Govt will ensure that non-Muslim refugees live as Indians with honour: Shah

JUST IN
Citizenship Act: What will attract Bangladesh and Pakistan Hindus to India?
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Notwithstanding opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted the Modi government will ensure that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

Shah also challenged the people, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can.

"Come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour," he said at an event here.
