Modi holds talks with PMs of Australia and Vietnam, discusses key issues

-
ALSO READ
Seamless link between North-east, Thailand to boost trade: Modi in Bangkok
PM Modi arrives in Bangkok on three-day visit amid focus on RCEP talks
Joint statement on RCEP deal likely after 7 tiring years of negotiations
India to continue negotiations on RCEP trade deal: Australian minister
PM Modi to arrive in Bangkok amidst negotiations to conclude RCEP deal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral meetings with his Australian and Vietnamese counterparts during which key bilateral and regional issues were discussed, officials said.
Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Vietnam's premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and several other world leaders are in Bangkok to attend meetings related to the ASEAN summit, the East Asia summit and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit.
In his meeting with Phuc, the prime minister discussed ways to further bolster bilateral strategic cooperation between India and Vietnam. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Modi also conveyed best wishes to Phuc on Vietnam assuming the chair of ASEAN for next year.
"A bond of friendship as old as it is strong. PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with #Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Conveyed best wishes on Vietnam assuming the Chair of ASEAN next year. Also reviewed steps to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership," Kumar tweeted.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU