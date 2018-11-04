'Modi Kurta-Jacket' a hit among youngsters

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Kurta-Jacket' combo has become the latest fad among youngsters with over 1,400 pieces being sold daily from seven khadi outlets.
Khadi India launched a range of 'Modi Jackets' and 'Modi Kurtas' at its flagship store at Connaught Place here on September 17 to commemorate the prime minister's birthday.
KVIC Chairman V K Saxena told PTI that it plans to introduce the 'Modi Kurta-Jacket' range in more outlets pan-India gradually, after it became a hot selling outfit.
The Connaught Place store recorded a total sale of Rs 14.76 crore in October 2018, registering a jump of 34.71 per cent from the year-ago month.
"The response of Modi Jackets and Kurtas can be understood that at least 200 pieces are being sold on an average daily at each of the seven khadi India outlets across the nation, including Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Mumbai and Ernakulam," Saxena said.
He observed that the prime minister's clarion call for adopting khadi has created mass awareness about the indigenous fabric, thereby increasing its popularity, especially among the youth.
