'Modi Kurta-Jacket' a hit among youngsters

Narendra Modi's 'Kurta-Jacket' combo has become the latest fad among youngsters with over 1,400 pieces being sold daily from seven outlets.

launched a range of 'Modi Jackets' and 'Modi Kurtas' at its flagship store at Connaught Place here on September 17 to commemorate the prime minister's birthday.

KVIC V K told that it plans to introduce the 'Modi Kurta-Jacket' range in more outlets pan- gradually, after it became a hot selling outfit.

The recorded a total sale of Rs 14.76 crore in October 2018, registering a jump of 34.71 per cent from the year-ago month.

"The response of Modi Jackets and Kurtas can be understood that at least 200 pieces are being sold on an average daily at each of the seven outlets across the nation, including Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, and Ernakulam," said.

He observed that the prime minister's clarion call for adopting khadi has created mass awareness about the indigenous fabric, thereby increasing its popularity, especially among the youth.

