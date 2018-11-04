Iranians rally to mark anniversary of US Embassy takeover

Thousands of Iranians have staged a rally in marking takeover as restores all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal.

The crowd chanted "Down with US" and "Death to Israel" during Sunday's rally in the capital, and state TV says similar demonstrations were held in other cities and towns.

On Friday, the announced the restoration of sanctions on Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors, the second batch of penalties to be restored after withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May.

Iranian students stormed the embassy shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

