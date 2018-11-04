Iranians rally to mark anniversary of US Embassy takeover

-
ALSO READ
US will not allow Iran to develop world's deadliest weapons: Trump
EU sets out to salvage Iran nuclear deal
Rouhani vows to boost Iran missiles despite Western concerns
EU restates support for nuclear deal in talks with Iran: statement
Govt should disapprove US decision of withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal :CPI(M)
-
Thousands of Iranians have staged a rally in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover as Washington restores all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal.
The crowd chanted "Down with US" and "Death to Israel" during Sunday's rally in the capital, and state TV says similar demonstrations were held in other cities and towns.
On Friday, the Trump administration announced the restoration of sanctions on Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors, the second batch of penalties to be restored after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May.
Iranian students stormed the embassy shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU