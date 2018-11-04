JUST IN
Business Standard

Iranians rally to mark anniversary of US Embassy takeover

AP  |  Tehran (Iran) 

Thousands of Iranians have staged a rally in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 US Embassy takeover as Washington restores all sanctions lifted under the nuclear deal.

The crowd chanted "Down with US" and "Death to Israel" during Sunday's rally in the capital, and state TV says similar demonstrations were held in other cities and towns.

On Friday, the Trump administration announced the restoration of sanctions on Iran's shipping, financial and energy sectors, the second batch of penalties to be restored after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May.

Iranian students stormed the embassy shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, taking 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 12:10 IST

