Modi and Mamata to meet in Kolkata Saturday evening, says WB official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday evening, a state secretariat official confirmed on Friday.
According to the highly-placed official, the meeting between the two leaders will be held here soon after the prime minister arrives in the city on Saturday at around 4 pm as per the schedule.
"The PM and the chief minister will be meeting at the Raj Bhavan tomorrow (Saturday) soon after he reaches the city," the official told PTI.
However, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed by the official.
Modi will be in the West Bengal capital on Saturday and Sunday to participate in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation.
