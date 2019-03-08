Modi only paid lip-service to women issues in 5 yrs: Selja

Kumari Friday alleged has only paid



lip-service to the issues concerning women in the last five years, with no progress been made on Women's Reservation Bill pending for passage in Parliament.

Addressing Dalit women from across the country on the at an event organised by the department here, she said the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure the passage of the Bill.

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.

Stating that the Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the regime of on the directions of Sonia Gandhi, said the efforts made by the party towards empowering women was "incomparable" and urged those attending the event to "ask the government what it has done to address the concerns and issues related to women".

"We should not forget that it was because of that women got proper representation in Panchayati Raj system. The government had taken many such steps towards empowering women," the former Union said.

She also alleged that atrocities on Dalits and especially on Dalit women have increased under the government and that the dispensation instead of addressing the issues was trying to distract people's attention.

echoed Selja's sentiments and said no other party other than Congress has worked for women empowerment.

