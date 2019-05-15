JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Warships and wives: Lok Sabha election debates get personal and ugly
Business Standard

EC to hold review meeting before phase 7; West Bengal might be focus

The review meeting will be held via video conference and will be attended by poll officials and observers for constituencies going to polls on the 19th

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

voters, Lok Sabha election
Stock Photo

The Election Commission will on Wednesday hold a review meeting with observers and state chief electoral officers for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The review meeting which will be held via video conference, comes a day after BJP and Trinamool Congress workers fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by the saffron party president Amit Shah.

"Since nine out of 59 parliamentary constituencies going for poll on May 19 are from West Bengal, it is natural that observers and poll officials from the state will also participate," an official said.

He, however, refused to say whether the focus will be on West Bengal.

While Trinamool Congress has sought a meeting with the Commission on the issue, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the state and alleged that "constitutional machinery" has collapsed there.

ALSO READ: LIVE: Is Amit Shah God that none can protest against him, asks Mamata
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU