EC to hold review meeting before phase 7; West Bengal might be focus

The will on Wednesday hold a review meeting with observers and state chief electoral officers for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

The review meeting which will be held via video conference, comes a day after and Trinamool Congress workers fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by the saffron party president Amit Shah.

"Since nine out of 59 parliamentary constituencies going for poll on May 19 are from West Bengal, it is natural that observers and poll officials from the state will also participate," an official said.

He, however, refused to say whether the focus will be on

While Trinamool Congress has sought a meeting with the Commission on the issue, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation urged the on Tuesday to bar Chief Minister from campaigning in the state and alleged that "constitutional machinery" has collapsed there.





ALSO READ: LIVE: Is Amit Shah God that none can protest against him, asks Mamata