EC to hold review meeting before phase 7; West Bengal might be focus

-
ALSO READ
All Bengali refugees will be given citizenship: Amit Shah in West Bengal
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Trinamool Congress' election list out, 41% women
Lok Sabha elections: TMC, BJP prefer defectors over old timers in Bengal
Shah 'denied' permission to rally in Jadavpur: BJP to protest, move EC
Lok Sabha elections: EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect
-
The Election Commission will on Wednesday hold a review meeting with observers and state chief electoral officers for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 19.
The review meeting which will be held via video conference, comes a day after BJP and Trinamool Congress workers fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a massive road show by the saffron party president Amit Shah.
"Since nine out of 59 parliamentary constituencies going for poll on May 19 are from West Bengal, it is natural that observers and poll officials from the state will also participate," an official said.
He, however, refused to say whether the focus will be on West Bengal.
While Trinamool Congress has sought a meeting with the Commission on the issue, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the state and alleged that "constitutional machinery" has collapsed there.
ALSO READ: LIVE: Is Amit Shah God that none can protest against him, asks Mamata
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU