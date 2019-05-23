Modi struck chord with voters with nationalism talk: Mahajan

Elated over the BJP's spectacular victory in the general elections, outgoing Speaker Thursday said it was for the first time in the country that elections were fought successfully on the issue of nationalism.

The multiple-time from said struck a chord with the common people with his narrative woven around nationalism.

The BJP has retained Indore, a traditional bastion of the party, with its nominee defeating Congress's by a staggering margin of 5,47,754 votes.

Mahajan, 76, who has represented in the Lok Sabha for eight times, had bowed out of the contest this time.

Lalwani broke the record set by in 2014 when she had won the seat with a margin of 4,66,901 votes.

"This is for the first time in that nationalism was put first in 'Bhartiyta' (Indianness) and nationalism were the two biggest issues in the elections," told

She said the PM's talks on nationalism struck a chord with the common people and helped an overwhelming victory.

Mahajan said voters have realised that the Modi government acts decisively against terrorism.

"People have understood which government puts fear in the heart of terrorists and kills them by entering in their den," she said.

The veteran said the BJP's landslide victory has reminded her of Deendayal Upadhyaya, co- founder, and former who always thought of wellbeing of the nation.

Responding to a query on the electoral outcome, she said the Opposition should work to fulfil expectations and wishes of the common people.

