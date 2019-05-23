Upbeat after LS results, BJP to wait and watch Cong-JDS

The BJP in Karnataka Thursday said it would "wait" and see how the ruling coalition partners, the Congress and JDS, would spar in public before deciding its next step following its spectacular electoral feat in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
As the BJP swept the Lok Sabha polls casting shadow on the coalition, an upbeat state party chief B SYeddyurappa said the Congress and the JD(S) have to decide their future course of action.
"The decision has to be taken by the leaders of Congress and JD(S). We will first wait to see how the two coalition partners fight and spar in public and then we will see what can be done next," Yeddyurappa told reporters here.
Yeddyurappa thanked the people of Karnataka for creating history by casting a record 54 per cent votes to BJP, which had never happened with any political party in the past.
"In the political history of India, that too in SouthIndia, BJP won 25 seats for the first time. In North Karnataka, coastal and the Malnad region of the state have continuously supported us and gifted us victory.
I especially thank the people of the region," Yeddyurappa said.
He took a dig at chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, saying the people of the state have taught them a lesson.
"The 6.5 crore people of Karnataka have given a befittingreply to the coalition government for its biased policies,corruption, transfer business, lack of development and falsepromise of waiving crop loan waiver.
People have taught alesson to Siddaramaiah, who arrogantly spoke against PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders," he said.
The BJP state chief acknowledged the victory of independent candidate from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.
"Sumalatha's victory has brought me more happiness than the victory of 24 of our candidates. Her victory with a hugemargin against a person who had splurged hundreds of crores with a belief that he can win the election by money power is abefitting lesson by the people of Mandya.
I specially thankthe people of Mandya," Yeddyurappa said.
The BJP had supported Sumalatha, film actress and widow of popular Kannada film actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, by not fielding a candidate against her.

