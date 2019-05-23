Upbeat after LS results, BJP to wait and watch Cong-JDS

The BJP in Thursday said it would "wait" and see how the ruling coalition partners, the and JDS, would spar in public before deciding its next step following its spectacular electoral feat in the polls in the state.

As the BJP swept the polls casting shadow on the coalition, an upbeat state B SYeddyurappa said the and the JD(S) have to decide their future course of action.

"The decision has to be taken by the leaders of and JD(S). We will first wait to see how the two coalition partners fight and spar in public and then we will see what can be done next," told reporters here.

thanked the people of for creating history by casting a record 54 per cent votes to BJP, which had never happened with any political party in the past.

"In the political history of India, that too in SouthIndia, BJP won 25 seats for the first time. In North Karnataka, coastal and the Malnad region of the state have continuously supported us and gifted us victory.

I especially thank the people of the region," said.

He took a dig at H D Kumaraswamy and former Siddaramaiah, saying the people of the state have taught them a lesson.

"The 6.5 crore people of have given a befittingreply to the coalition government for its biased policies,corruption, transfer business, lack of development and falsepromise of waiving crop loan waiver.

People have taught alesson to Siddaramaiah, who arrogantly spoke against PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders," he said.

The acknowledged the victory of from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H D Kumaraswamy and grandson of former H D Deve Gowda.

"Sumalatha's victory has brought me more happiness than the victory of 24 of our candidates. Her victory with a hugemargin against a person who had splurged hundreds of crores with a belief that he can win the election by money power is abefitting lesson by the people of Mandya.

I specially thankthe people of Mandya," Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP had supported Sumalatha, and widow of popular Ambareesh, by not fielding a candidate against her.

