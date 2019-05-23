Celebrations at BJP headquarters; 'Modi magic' all around

With the set to return to power, the party's headquarters on Thursday wore a festive look with slogans of 'Modi, Modi' rending the air as workers danced and distributed sweets in celebration.

No sooner the picture emerged about the astounding performance of the in the afternoon, party workers started gathering at the headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg atop which the saffron flag fluttered in the air.

Many supporters, most wearing saffron clothes, burst crackers infront of the office, danced and distributed 'ladoos' and slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and ' Ram' reverberated in the air.

on Thursday led his towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country.

With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular in decades, the partial vote count released by the showed that the will surpass its 2014 performance, and likely cross 300 seats.

As poll result trends continued to trickle in late afternoon, a swarm of party workers and supports which gathered at the headquarters either danced in the courtyard many wearing t-shirts bearing messages like 'NaMo Again', 'Chowkidar Phir Se', 'Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar' or offered sweets to each other.

Inside the headquarters, the mood was particularly festive as supporters, which came from far and near, joined in the celebrations as cut-outs of Modi and BJP swung in the air.

RSS ideologue and Rakesh Sinha, who was present at the headquarters, hailed the results as a "victory of Modi and his vision" and attributed it to a "silent Modi wave".

"This is a consolidation of Modi-ism. And Nehruvism has now been completely replaced by Modi-ism. It is mandate to Modi, his actions and his vision," Sinha told

Shah arrived at the in the evening even as a stampede-like situation arose after a large crowd that had gathered there went berserk in excitement.

Modi arrived after Shah amid light drizzle around 7:11 pm and flashed victory signs with both hands to acknowledge the stellar win the party was inching to.

In his address, he thanked voters for choosing the BJP and said, "You have filled a 'fakir's jholi' with this mandate" and this is a "victory of the people and the victory of democracy".

Earlier in the day, even children of supporters had joined in the festivities at the party headquarters. A couple of artists made tattoos on children's hands or painted 'Modi' on their cheeks while women supporters danced and rejoiced sensing a massive majority for the saffron party.

Vishnu Kayat, who lives in Minto Road area nearby, had brought his four sons aged five and seven to take part in the festivities.

"I got a temporary Chowkidar tattoo done on my cheeks," said seven-year-old

Chowkidar-themed t-shirts were distributed for free by party workers, said Ram Swarup, a doctor at a government-run hospital who got one t-shirt, said.

Later in the day, a song called 'Main Bhi Chowkidar Hun' played through loudspeakers as people rejoiced and danced.

Several supporters held placards, like the one which read 'Best PM forever PM. 2014-2019. 2019-2024. 2024-2029'.

A group of supporters came all the way from Alwar to join in the festivities, wearing matching NaMo-themed t-shirts and party scarves.

"We four of us are supporters of BJP and its Alwar candidate. We came early morning to show our support to Modiji," said.

In the courtyard of the headquarters, a massive poster was put up bearing image of Modi's roadshow in ahead of polling with a message - 'Will return your blessings with interest by working twice as much'.

Amid rejoicing crowd, some wore Modi masks while others held cut-outs of the with a message -- 'Singham Returns'.

native Linda Newmai, a member of the party's national member, came to the headquarters sporting 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' tattoo on her cheeks and wearing chowkidar-themed t-shirt.

"No one can stop Modiji," she gushed.

One of the supporters held a placard that read -- 'Ghar ghar bhagwa chhaya hai, Ram rajya ab aaya hai'.

